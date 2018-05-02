Giants' Hunter Pence: Will remain with Triple-A for time being
Manager Bruce Bochy said that Pence (thumb) will not rejoin the major-league team until after the Giants 10-game road trip beginning Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Baggarly stated that Bochy implied this will be a tryout of sorts for Pence to see if the outfielder has anything left in the tank. Pence has been sidelined for the past two weeks with a thumb injury, and will continue to receive everyday at-bats with Triple-A Sacramento in order to determine whether he can be an asset to San Francisco moving forward.
