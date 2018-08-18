Giants' Hunter Strickland: Activated from 60-day DL
The Giants activated Strickland (finger) from the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With lefty Will Smith dominating out in the closer's role since taking over, Strickland will return to the club as the setup man for the Giants. He's been no slouch out of the bullpen either this season, posting a 2.84 ERA and an 8.24 K/9 ratio over 31.2 innings, and his return should lock down the late innings for San Francisco.
