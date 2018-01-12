Strickland agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The terms of the agreement were not made available by the team. This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. Strickland was once seen as a closer-in-waiting, but the Giants put an end to that line of thinking when they inked Mark Melancon to a long-term deal last offseason. The 29-year-old righty notched a 2.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 61.1 innings last season, but he was pretty fortunate with regards to run prevention.