Giants' Hunter Strickland: Bags fourth straight save
Strickland got the save against the Dodgers on Friday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to lock down San Francisco's 6-4 victory.
This was Strickland's fourth straight save opportunity since he blew two straight earlier in the season and he's now got a 1.50 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP through 12 innings. He's firmly entrenched as the Giants' go-to closer option as long as Mark Melancon is out with his elbow injury.
