Giants' Hunter Strickland: Blows fourth save Monday
Strickland allowed three runs on three hits and two walks and recorded just one out Monday in a blown save against the Marlins.
Strickland is now just 13-for-17 in save chances and has a mediocre 29:13 K:BB over 31.2 innings to boot. His decent 2.84 ERA can only go so far to mask his issues at this point. If the Giants look elsewhere for saves, the first choice would probably be Tony Watson, owner of a 1.57 ERA and the man who cleaned up the final two outs after Strickland's disastrous outing Monday night.
