Giants' Hunter Strickland: Blows save after costly error
Strickland was saddled with the blown save Thursday, allowing one hit and an unearned run, but the Giants eventually defeated the Marlins in the 16th inning.
The unearned tally crossed as the result of an error by second baseman Joe Panik that put leadoff batter Starlin Castro on second base. After a sacrifice bunt moved Castro over, a sacrifice fly brought him in to erase the Giants' one-run lead and give Strickland his third unsuccessful save opportunity of the year. He allowed a single before he forced a groundout to send the game to extra innings. The defensive gaffe was the big reason for the botched save, so it will take more than this setback to jeopardize his hold on the closer gig.
