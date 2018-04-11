Strickland (1-0) blew the save but ended up picking up the win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, giving up an earned run on one hit with no walks or strikeouts.

Strickland served up a game-tying solo home run to Paul Goldschmidt for his first blown save of the season but was bailed out by a game-winning hit by Andrew McCutchen that gave him the victory. Strickland has the role in the interim while Mark Melancon works his way back from an elbow injury but he had been doing well with the opportunity, with Goldschmidt's blast representing the only earned run he's given up in six innings so far this season, so owners who are using Strickland as a handcuff while Melancon is out probably shouldn't be too concerned about him.