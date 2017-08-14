Strickland fired a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in the nightcap after giving up two runs over an inning in game one of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

No, the two-run homer he surrendered was not to Bryce Harper, who was actually sidelined after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's contest. Sunday's runs broke up an eight-appearance scoreless streak for the veteran reliever. Strickland maintains a 2.40 ERA despite carrying a hefty 1.50 WHIP and 5.2 BB/9. He should continue to see hold chances for the Giants down the stretch, but the hard-throwing righty's 5.22 xFIP warns fantasy owners of tough times ahead.