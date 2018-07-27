Strickland (finger) was given the green light to start throwing Friday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Strickland is inching towards a return after suffering a broken finger June 19. He'd been doing work with weighted balls, but the 29-year-old hadn't been cleared to play catch prior to Friday. It's unclear if Strickland will be activated from the 60-day disabled list August 19 when he's eligible, as he'll have to complete a minor-league stint prior to his activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories