Giants' Hunter Strickland: Cleared to resume throwing
Strickland (finger) was given the green light to start throwing Friday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Strickland is inching towards a return after suffering a broken finger June 19. He'd been doing work with weighted balls, but the 29-year-old hadn't been cleared to play catch prior to Friday. It's unclear if Strickland will be activated from the 60-day disabled list August 19 when he's eligible, as he'll have to complete a minor-league stint prior to his activation.
