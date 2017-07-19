Strickland fired a perfect inning in Tuesday's win over the Indians.

The veteran reliever has now thrown seven consecutive scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.85 in 39 appearances. Despite his success this season, the Giants opted to bypass him as an option to replace the injured Mark Melancon (elbow) in favor of Sam Dyson (who was acquired via a trade in June). Strickland's name has been mentioned as a possible trade target for contending clubs, which could boost his value if he lands with a team in need of ninth-inning help.