Giants' Hunter Strickland: Continues to boost trade value
Strickland fired a perfect inning in Tuesday's win over the Indians.
The veteran reliever has now thrown seven consecutive scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.85 in 39 appearances. Despite his success this season, the Giants opted to bypass him as an option to replace the injured Mark Melancon (elbow) in favor of Sam Dyson (who was acquired via a trade in June). Strickland's name has been mentioned as a possible trade target for contending clubs, which could boost his value if he lands with a team in need of ninth-inning help.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Not used as closer Saturday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gets one out for first save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Passed over as closing option•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Returns from suspension•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Will begin serving suspension Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....