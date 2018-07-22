Giants' Hunter Strickland: Continuing rehab work
Strickland (finger) has been doing rehab work with weighted balls and is progressing towards playing catch, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Strickland is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list August 19 and expects to be ready to go by that time, but still has plenty of rehab work before that expectation holds much weight. The 29-year-old should require a multi-appearance minor-league rehab assignment, and he currently appears on schedule in his recovery.
