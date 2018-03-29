Strickland is one of several relievers who could fill in as closer in the likely event Mark Melancon (arm) lands on the disabled list to begin the year, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants aren't offering much information on the status of their injured closer, but the timing of the setback strongly suggests that Melancon will begin the year on the disabled list. Sam Dyson appears to be the favorite to fill in after he was given first crack last year ahead of Strickland, and the newly-acquired Tony Watson is also being considered given his experience as a closer. That said, both Dyson and Watson were atrocious this spring, whereas Strickland opened eyes with his strong Cactus League play and an improved slider, according Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area. The flamethrowing righty would have the highest upside of the trio of candidates if Melancon does end up hitting the DL, but manager Bruce Bochy's reluctance to use Strickland in anything more than a setup role could hurt his chances.