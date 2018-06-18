Giants' Hunter Strickland: Earns two-out save
Strickland recorded the final two outs, including one strikeout, to earn the save Sunday against the Dodgers.
After Tony Watson retired left-handed batter Max Muncy to lead off the ninth inning, Strickland was called upon to retire Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger to earn his 14th save of the season. He bounced back after blowing his last save chance -- though that was largely due to a defensive error -- and has now converted four of his last five save chances. With Mark Melancon back in the fold, there is some chance of Strickland losing grip of the role in the future, but for now he remains entrenched as the Giants' closer.
