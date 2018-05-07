Strickland got the save against the Braves on Sunday, despite giving up two earned runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout in the ninth inning to close out San Francisco's 4-3 victory.

Strickland nearly relinquished a three-run ninth-inning lead after giving up an RBI double to Kurt Suzuki and a run-scoring groundout to Ender Inciarte, but he was able to get Ozzie Albies to pop out to lock down his eighth save of the season. He's now 8-for-10 in save opportunities to go along with a 2.87 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP over 15.2 innings -- numbers that are good enough to give him a comfortable grasp on the closer duties in San Francisco for as long as Mark Melancon is on the disabled list with his elbow injury.