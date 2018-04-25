Strickland locked down the save in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Strickland threw just eight pitches (six strikes) to secure his fifth save of the season. After a couple blown saves earlier in the month, Strickland has now converted three consecutive save chances, giving up just two hits and one walk while striking out four in three innings of work. In 11 appearances, the right-hander has a 1.64 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 11 strikeouts against three walks. He's firmly in the closer role, and will be until more is known about Mark Melancon's status.