Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gives up homer in second rehab outing
Strickland (finger) transferred his rehab assignment to High-A San Jose on Monday and retired two of four hitters while allowing a solo home run and issuing a walk.
Strickland was making his second rehab appearance after tossing an inning for the Giants' Arizona League affiliate over the weekend. He tossed 19 pitches Monday, but since Giants manager Bruce Bochy hadn't used Strickland for more than an inning in any of his 34 appearances in the big leagues this season, the 29-year-old won't require any time to build up his workload. Instead, Strickland's main focus during the minor-league assignment will just be getting comfortable throwing again following a nearly two-month layoff due to the fractured finger, for which he required surgery. The Giants are expected to bring Strickland back from the 60-day disabled list when he's first eligible to return Aug. 18, but it's uncertain if he'll immediately recapture the closing role.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Throws to live hitters•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Cleared to resume throwing•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Continuing rehab work•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Pins removed, rehab on horizon•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Shifts to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...