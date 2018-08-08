Strickland (finger) transferred his rehab assignment to High-A San Jose on Monday and retired two of four hitters while allowing a solo home run and issuing a walk.

Strickland was making his second rehab appearance after tossing an inning for the Giants' Arizona League affiliate over the weekend. He tossed 19 pitches Monday, but since Giants manager Bruce Bochy hadn't used Strickland for more than an inning in any of his 34 appearances in the big leagues this season, the 29-year-old won't require any time to build up his workload. Instead, Strickland's main focus during the minor-league assignment will just be getting comfortable throwing again following a nearly two-month layoff due to the fractured finger, for which he required surgery. The Giants are expected to bring Strickland back from the 60-day disabled list when he's first eligible to return Aug. 18, but it's uncertain if he'll immediately recapture the closing role.