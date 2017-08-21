Play

Strickland gave up three runs on six hits while striking out two in a disastrous inning Sunday against the Phillies.

None of the six hits against Strickland went for extra bases, but the end result was still ugly, and the 28-year-old's ERA jumped by more than half a run from 2.28 to 2.79 as a result. He had been dancing around poor control (4.8 BB/9) and too many baserunners (1.55 WHIP) all season, so the righty was due for an ERA correction. Still, Strickland remains the Giants' primary setup man for now.

