Strickland has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 scoreless innings so far this spring.

He has been close to unhittable through five Cactus League appearances, with Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area describing it Monday as a "sit-up-and-take-notice kind of spring" so far for Strickland. The right-hander has flashed closer-worthy skills at times in his career, and the more experienced bullpen arms ahead of him in the pecking order in San Francisco all have some question marks. Keep Strickland in mind in deeper leagues.