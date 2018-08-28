Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nabs one-out save
Strickland walked a batter before recording the final out of Monday's 2-0 win over Arizona, picking up his 14th save in the process.
Strickland started the season as the Giants' closer and fared well until injuring his hand June 18. During his time on the DL, Will Smith took a stranglehold on ninth-inning duties, and his absence over the past two days was scheduled after pitching in the previous three contests, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Mark Melancon -- who was also held out due to recent heavy usage -- is likely ahead of Strickland on the bullpen depth chart as well, so fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to Monday's save.
