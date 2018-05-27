Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nails down 10th save
Strickland pitched a clean ninth inning to earn his 10th save of the season Saturday against the Cubs.
Strickland entered the game with a one-run lead, but he never wavered in setting the Cubs lineup down in order. He is now 10-for-12 in save opportunities for the season, but has converted eight consecutive chances successfully.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Picks up ninth save Tuesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gets save against Braves•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches save with perfect inning•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Bags fourth straight save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gets save with shutdown ninth•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches fourth save against Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....