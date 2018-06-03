Strickland threw a perfect ninth inning against the Phillies on Saturday to earn his 12th save of the season.

He induced three straight flyball outs on 11 pitches (nine strikes), making him 12-for-14 in save situations this season. While Strickland hasn't been missing many bats lately (two strikeouts in his last five appearances), he has done well in the role and it will likely be a while before he feels any real heat from Mark Melancon. Melancon was activated from the disabled list Friday after missing the first two months with an elbow injury.