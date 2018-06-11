Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches 13th save
Strickland got the save against the Nationals, striking out one without allowing a baserunner over a clean ninth inning to lock down San Francisco's 2-0 victory on Sunday.
This was the 13th save in 15 chances for the big right-hander, who appears to have maintained his grasp on the closer role for the time being despite Mark Melancon getting activated from the disabled list. Melancon's presence means Strickland probably doesn't have that all that long a leash should he run into any prolonged struggles, but if he continues to pitch the same way he has throughout the year (2.17 ERA, 1.10 WHIP in 29 innings), it looks like he'll continue to get the lion's share of ninth-inning work for the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nails down win for 12th save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Snags 12th save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nails down 10th save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Picks up ninth save Tuesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gets save against Braves•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches save with perfect inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...