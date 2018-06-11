Strickland got the save against the Nationals, striking out one without allowing a baserunner over a clean ninth inning to lock down San Francisco's 2-0 victory on Sunday.

This was the 13th save in 15 chances for the big right-hander, who appears to have maintained his grasp on the closer role for the time being despite Mark Melancon getting activated from the disabled list. Melancon's presence means Strickland probably doesn't have that all that long a leash should he run into any prolonged struggles, but if he continues to pitch the same way he has throughout the year (2.17 ERA, 1.10 WHIP in 29 innings), it looks like he'll continue to get the lion's share of ninth-inning work for the Giants.