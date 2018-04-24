Strickland walked a batter but struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his fourth save Monday against the Nationals.

Strickland struck out multiple batters in an outing for just the second time all season. Still, he owns a sharp 10:3 K:BB over 10 innings of work. Strickland has now worked consecutive days and thrown 20 or more pitches in each outing, so don't be surprised if he is unavailable for a Giants save Tuesday. Tony Watson, who picked up his third hold Monday, would be the most likely candidate for the save should Strickland rest.

