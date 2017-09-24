Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches hold in brief appearance
Strickland needed to retire just one batter en route to his 19th hold of the season in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.
Madison Bumgarner dominated the Dodgers for the majority of the contest, but he needed assistance from Strickland to close out the eighth inning with a runner on third and a right-hander stepping into the batter's box. The veteran reliever needed eight pitches before getting Chris Taylor to line out for his 19th hold of the season. Strickland has maintained a sub-3.00 ERA for the majority of the season despite his 3.75 FIP and walk rate (4.3 BB/9) suggesting it should be otherwise.
