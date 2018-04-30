Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches save with perfect inning
Strickland struck out one in a clean inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Dodgers.
Strickland came on with a two-run lead, and although he threw just nine of 17 pitches for strikes, he was able to retire the side in order to preserve the win. He's been dominant of late, tossing six consecutive scoreless outings to lower his ERA to 1.32 and converting all five of his save opportunities during that span.
