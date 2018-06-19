Strickland suffered a broken right pinkie finger when he punched a wall following Monday's game against the Marlins. He underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Strickland's outburst came after he allowed three runs in the ninth inning Tuesday en route to his fourth blown save of the season. Manager Bruce Bochy said that either Tony Watson or Sam Dyson would receive the bulk of the save opportunities moving forward with Strickland on the disabled list. The 6-to-8 week timeline puts the reliever on track to return in early-to-mid August.