Giants' Hunter Strickland: Out 6-8 weeks with broken finger
Strickland suffered a broken right pinkie finger when he punched a wall following Monday's game against the Marlins. He underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Strickland's outburst came after he allowed three runs in the ninth inning Tuesday en route to his fourth blown save of the season. Manager Bruce Bochy said that either Tony Watson or Sam Dyson would receive the bulk of the save opportunities moving forward with Strickland on the disabled list. The 6-to-8 week timeline puts the reliever on track to return in early-to-mid August.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Blows fourth save Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Earns two-out save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Blows save after costly error•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches 13th save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nails down win for 12th save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Snags 12th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...