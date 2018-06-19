Giants' Hunter Strickland: Out 6-8 weeks with broken hand
Strickland suffered a broken right hand when he punched a wall following Monday's game against the Marlins. He underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out for the next 6-to-8 weeks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Strickland suffered the injury after allowing three runs in the ninth inning Tuesday en route to his fourth blown save of the season. Manager Bruce Bochy said that either Tony Watson or Sam Dyson would receive the bulk of the save opportunities moving forward with Strickland on the disabled list. The 6-8 week timeline puts the reliever on track to return in early-to-mid August.
