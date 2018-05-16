Giants' Hunter Strickland: Picks up ninth save Tuesday
Strickland pitched a clean ninth inning while striking out one to pick up the save Tuesday against the Reds.
Strickland made quick work of the Reds in the final frame, throwing just nine pitches (eight for strikes) to lock down the win for the Giants. The right-hander has now converted his last seven save opportunities, and is 9-for-11 on the year. He's carrying an excellent 20:5 K:BB in 18.2 innings while holding opponents to a .188 batting average.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gets save against Braves•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches save with perfect inning•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Bags fourth straight save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gets save with shutdown ninth•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Notches fourth save against Nationals•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Records third save•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...