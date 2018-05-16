Strickland pitched a clean ninth inning while striking out one to pick up the save Tuesday against the Reds.

Strickland made quick work of the Reds in the final frame, throwing just nine pitches (eight for strikes) to lock down the win for the Giants. The right-hander has now converted his last seven save opportunities, and is 9-for-11 on the year. He's carrying an excellent 20:5 K:BB in 18.2 innings while holding opponents to a .188 batting average.