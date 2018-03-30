Strickland allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless inning against the Dodgers on Thursday en route to his first save of the season.

Manager Bruce Bochy said prior to the Giants' Opening Day game that Strickland is the Giants' closer until Mark Melancon (elbow) is healthy. It surprised some that Bochy turned to Strickland over Sam Dyson given that he has been reluctant to use Strickland in the ninth in the past -- Strickland entered Thursday with just five career saves in 204 appearances. Perhaps it shouldn't have been a surprise after Strickland's stellar spring (7.1 scoreless innings). The Giants are hoping that Melancon will return in April, but that's far from a given, so Strickland should warrant relatively lofty bids in FAAB this weekend.