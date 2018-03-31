Giants' Hunter Strickland: Picks up second save
Strickland pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out two batters to collect his second save of the season in Friday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.
Two games into the season, and the hard-throwing righty already has two saves. The door is open for Strickland to help fantasy owners for the immediate future while Mark Melancon nurses an elbow injury. There's not a concrete timeline for Melancon's return, and the 33-year-old veteran is coming off his worst season since establishing himself as a full-time closer in 2013-14. Expect Strickland to be a popular add off the waiver wire as a result.
