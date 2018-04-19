Strickland (2-0) blew his second save as he allowed a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Nearly the same exact scenario occurred last week against Arizona, the last save situation Strickland saw before Wednesday's. Strickland is just 2-for-4 in save situations this season, but his ERA is solid at 2.25. The problem here is mainly that the Giants haven't given him enough save opportunities to prove himself. Until then, expect him to hold San Francisco's closer's role.