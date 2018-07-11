Strickland (finger) had the pins removed from his right hand and will begin rehab work soon, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's not a major development for Strickland, but a necessary one nonetheless as he makes his return from surgery for a broken finger. The 29-year-old's initial recovery timetable was 6-to-8 weeks after sustaining the injury in mid-June, and he is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list August 18.