Strickland picked up the save Sunday against the Angels, allowing two hits and striking out one in a scoreless inning.

Strickland rebounded after blowing his last save opportunity by slamming the door Sunday against the Angels. His ERA sits at two through nine appearances, as he's allowed two runs and recorded eight strikeouts out of the bullpen this season. Expect Strickland to remain in the closer's spot until Mark Melancon is able to return from injury.