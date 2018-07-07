Giants' Hunter Strickland: Shifts to 60-day DL
Strickland (finger) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday.
Strickland broke his right pinky finger after punching a wall back in mid-May and was originally expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Shifting him to the 60-day disabled list extends his timeline by a bit, guaranteeing that he'll miss at least a bit more than eight weeks. He'll be eligible to return on August 18.
