Strickland (finger) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday.

Strickland broke his right pinky finger after punching a wall back in mid-May and was originally expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. Shifting him to the 60-day disabled list extends his timeline by a bit, guaranteeing that he'll miss at least a bit more than eight weeks. He'll be eligible to return on August 18.

