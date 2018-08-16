Strickland (finger) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday after striking out two in a scoreless inning for the River Cats on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This will mark Strickland's first time pitching on consecutive days since breaking his finger back in June. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch, the reliever will likely be cleared to rejoin the Giants on Saturday when first eligible. When Strickland does return, it's unclear if he'll immediately recapture the closing role with Will Smith performing well in his absence.