Giants' Hunter Strickland: Snags 12th save
Strickland worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth and struck out a batter to pick up his 12th save Wednesday against the Rockies.
Strickland has been perfect in four save opportunities in May, but that's disguising some poor performances in non-save situations. In 11 appearances, Strickland has just an 8:5 K:BB and has allowed five earned runs. Strickland owns a 2.63 ERA on the season, but keep an eye on him if he shows this kind of shakiness as the calendar flips to June.
