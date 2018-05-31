Strickland worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth and struck out a batter to pick up his 12th save Wednesday against the Rockies.

Strickland has been perfect in four save opportunities in May, but that's disguising some poor performances in non-save situations. In 11 appearances, Strickland has just an 8:5 K:BB and has allowed five earned runs. Strickland owns a 2.63 ERA on the season, but keep an eye on him if he shows this kind of shakiness as the calendar flips to June.