Strickland (finger) made his first rehab appearance Saturday for the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, working a scoreless inning and striking out two while conceding two hits.

Strickland won't be eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list until Aug. 19, but it appears the 29-year-old will be ready to go well in advance of that date. The right-hander has already made a full recovery from a broken finger and will take the next two weeks to rediscover his pre-surgery form in the minors. It's uncertain if Strickland, who recorded a 2.84 ERA while notching 13 saves in 17 chances prior to hitting the shelf, will immediately recapture closing duties upon his activation. Will Smith has since settled in as the Giants' ninth-inning man and has been even more productive in that role, going a perfect 7-for-7 in his save opportunities while submitting a 50:7 K:BB over 35.1 innings on the campaign.