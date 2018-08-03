Giants' Hunter Strickland: Throws to live hitters
Strickland (finger) pitched against live hitters Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Strickland remains on the shelf after suffering a broken finger on his right hand, but he took a big step forward by throwing without issue to hitters. If he continues to make strides, he'll likely be ready to come off the disabled list when eligible, Aug. 19.
