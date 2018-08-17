Giants' Hunter Strickland: Will be setup man upon return
Strickland (finger) will be a setup man when he returns from the disabled list, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Strickland is expected to be activated Saturday, Crowley reports. The 29-year-old had a 2.84 ERA with 13 saves prior to his injury, but current closer Will Smith has been even better, recording a 2.01 ERA, so he'll keep the job.
