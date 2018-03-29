Manager Bruce Bochy said Strickland will work as the Giants' closer until Mark Melancon (elbow) is healthy, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Bochy noted Sam Dyson, who filled in as the team's closer when Melancon was hurt last season, is "working on some stuff," so Strickland will get the first crack at the ninth-inning gig for now. The Giants are hoping Melancon will be back in a couple of weeks, at which point he would take the closing reins back from Strickland. An impressive spring training likely helped the flamethrower lock down the gig, as he tossed 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out eight batters and posting a 0.41 WHIP. Strickland spun a 2.64 ERA and 8.5 K/9 across 61.1 innings in 2017.