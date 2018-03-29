Giants' Hunter Strickland: Will work as closer Thursday
Manager Bruce Bochy said Strickland will work as the Giants' closer Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Should an opportunity present itself against the Dodgers on Thursday, Strickland will be first in line to get the ball in the ninth inning with Mark Melancon (elbow) on the shelf. He is one of several relievers the Giants are considering as their closer with Melancon sidelined, so it will be worth monitoring how the 29-year-old responds to the call. The flamethrower notched one save and 21 holds while keeping a tidy 2.64 ERA across 61.1 innings in 2017.
