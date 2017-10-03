Giants' Ian Gardeck: Re-signs with Giants
Gardeck (elbow) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in September, his second since 2015 -- he will likely miss the entire 2018 season rehabbing. Gardeck last took the mound in 2015 at High-A, posting a 3.54 ERA in 86.1 innings.
