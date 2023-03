Munguia is listed as an extra hitter for Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Munguia underwent wrist surgery and missed all of the 2022 campaign. His last action in minor-league ball came in 2021, when he slashed .336/.366/.502 with High-A Eugene over 81 contests. The outfielder should have a chance to play in the upper minors this season, but he's likely at least a year away from any major-league consideration.