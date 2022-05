Munguia underwent wrist surgery April 14 and is not expected to play this season, per 8 Deportivo.

Munguia demolished the competition with High-A Eugene last season, slashing .336/.366/.502 with nine home runs, 53 RBI, 57 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 81 games. He was poised to make the jump to Triple-A Sacramento this year, but the serious wrist injury will instead sideline the outfielder's developmental progress.