Davis (ankle) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis hasn't been in San Francisco's starting nine since Tuesday due to a low-grade ankle sprain, though he came off the bench Saturday and went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and an additional RBI. The 30-year-old is apparently still a bit banged up since he's sitting Sunday, but he should be able to rejoin the lineup within the next couple days.