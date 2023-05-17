site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' J.D. Davis: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis is absent from the Giants' lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Phillies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis had started the previous nine contests but will get a day off for this one. Casey Schmitt is at third base as he continues to bounce around the infield and Wilmer Flores is at designated hitter.
