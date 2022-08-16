site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' J.D. Davis: Out of Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Davis went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs Monday but will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Evan Longoria will start at the hot corner while Wilmer Flores serves as the designated hitter.
