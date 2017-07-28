Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Back in big leagues
Hwang was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hwang was sent back to the minors just six days ago, but with Eduardo Nunez heading to Boston via trade, the Giants needed more infield depth. The former KBO star will likely move into a bench role given his .509 OPS in 36 at-bats earlier this year.
