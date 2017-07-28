Hwang was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hwang was sent back to the minors just six days ago, but with Eduardo Nunez heading to Boston via trade, the Giants needed more infield depth. The former KBO star will likely move into a bench role given his .509 OPS in 36 at-bats earlier this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast