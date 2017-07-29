Hwang went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in a 6-4 loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

The former KBO star got to spend his 30th birthday in the starting lineup, delivering an RBI single off Alex Wood in the seventh inning. Hwang has struggled in the majors this season (.175/.233/.275), but the Giants could give him an extended look down the stretch over more proven options to see what they have in the international slugger. For now, he appears to be in a platoon at third base with Conor Gillaspie.