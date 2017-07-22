Hwang was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hwang has struggled since being promoted to the big leagues, playing himself into a reserve role by hitting just .194 over his first 10 games and failing to really improve beyond that. He'll have a chance to see more everyday opportunities with Sacramento and could possibly see a late-season call-up. Orlando Calixte takes his spot on the roster in a corresponding move.